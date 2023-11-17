Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Broomfield County, Colorado, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lewis-Palmer High School at Holy Family High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 17
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mesa Ridge High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
