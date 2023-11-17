If you live in Arapahoe County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Legend High School at Columbine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 17

7:00 PM MT on November 17 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Vista High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 17

7:00 PM MT on November 17 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Chatfield Senior High School at Grandview High School