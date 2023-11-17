Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Arapahoe County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Legend High School at Columbine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 17
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Vista High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 17
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatfield Senior High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 17
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
