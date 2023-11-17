The Air Force Falcons (2-2) play the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. William & Mary matchup.

Air Force vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-6.5) 130.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-6.5) 130.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. William & Mary Betting Trends (2022-23)

Air Force compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Falcons games.

William & Mary compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record last season.

In Tribe games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Air Force Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Air Force is 101st in the country. It is way below that, 234th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

