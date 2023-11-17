The William & Mary Tribe (2-2) take on the Air Force Falcons (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Clune Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Air Force vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Air Force Stats Insights

Last season, the Falcons had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Tribe's opponents made.

Air Force had a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.4% from the field.

The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tribe finished 288th.

Last year, the Falcons averaged only 3.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Tribe gave up (70.3).

Air Force had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

Air Force posted 69.6 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 more points than it averaged in away games (62.5).

In home games, the Falcons ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (68.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Air Force performed better at home last season, draining 8.6 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule