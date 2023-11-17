How to Watch Air Force vs. William & Mary on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The William & Mary Tribe (2-2) take on the Air Force Falcons (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Clune Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Air Force vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Air Force Stats Insights
- Last season, the Falcons had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Tribe's opponents made.
- Air Force had a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tribe finished 288th.
- Last year, the Falcons averaged only 3.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Tribe gave up (70.3).
- Air Force had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- Air Force posted 69.6 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 more points than it averaged in away games (62.5).
- In home games, the Falcons ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (68.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Air Force performed better at home last season, draining 8.6 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ LIU
|W 82-67
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Delaware
|L 65-57
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 76-58
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/22/2023
|VMI
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.