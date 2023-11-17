Friday's contest features the Air Force Falcons (2-1) and the Army Black Knights (1-2) squaring off at Clune Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-65 victory for heavily favored Air Force according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Falcons head into this matchup following a 78-68 victory against Regis (CO) on Tuesday.

Air Force vs. Army Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Air Force vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 75, Army 65

Air Force Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Falcons' -45 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per outing (199th in college basketball).

With 64.7 points per game in MWC action, Air Force put up 1.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.6 PPG).

Offensively the Falcons played better when playing at home last year, posting 68.9 points per game, compared to 60.9 per game on the road.

Air Force gave up 65.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.5 when playing on the road.

