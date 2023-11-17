Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Adams County, Colorado this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Chatfield Senior High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 17
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Strasburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
