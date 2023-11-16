The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) meet a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Boston College Eagles (6-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

While Pittsburgh's defense ranks 86th with 28.2 points allowed per game, the Panthers have been a little worse on offense, ranking 17th-worst (19.9 points per game). Boston College ranks 71st in the FBS with 26.4 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 90th with 28.5 points surrendered per game on defense.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Pittsburgh Boston College 310.0 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (60th) 371.0 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.6 (66th) 98.0 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.7 (17th) 212.0 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.0 (100th) 19 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 13 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Christian Veilleux has 1,179 pass yards for Pittsburgh, completing 51.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Rodney Hammond has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 381 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

C'Bo Flemister has been handed the ball 84 times this year and racked up 333 yards (33.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jerrod Means' team-leading 558 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 71 targets) with four touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 527 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gavin Bartholomew has a total of 326 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 1,846 passing yards (184.6 per game) while completing 57.3% of his passes. He's tossed 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 806 yards (80.6 ypg) on 158 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has collected 565 yards (on 122 carries) with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond leads his team with 500 receiving yards on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has caught 24 passes and compiled 307 receiving yards (30.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Ryan O'Keefe's 32 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown.

