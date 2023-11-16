Thursday's contest that pits the Air Force Falcons (1-2) against the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at Clune Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-49 in favor of Air Force, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 16.

The game has no line set.

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Clune Arena

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 86, Lindenwood 49

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-37.1)

Air Force (-37.1) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Air Force Performance Insights

Air Force put up 66.9 points per game and allowed 67.1 last year, ranking them 300th in the country offensively and 86th on defense.

On the boards, the Falcons were worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.1 per game) last year. They were 123rd in rebounds conceded (30.3 per game).

At 15.3 assists per game last year, Air Force was 35th in the nation.

Last year, the Falcons were 85th in the country in 3-point makes (8.2 per game) and 95th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Air Force was the sixth-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.2 per game) and eighth-best in 3-point percentage defensively (29.3%) last year.

The Falcons attempted 44.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 34.5% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 55.2% of their shots, with 65.5% of their makes coming from there.

