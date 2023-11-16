Air Force vs. Lindenwood: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Lindenwood Lions (1-2) go up against the Air Force Falcons (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Lindenwood matchup.
Air Force vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Air Force vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Lindenwood Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-16.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-16.5)
|129.5
|-2000
|+920
Air Force vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Air Force compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Falcons games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.
- Lindenwood put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.
- The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.
Air Force Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Air Force is 80th in the country. It is way below that, 201st, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
