Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 15?
Can we anticipate Valeri Nichushkin lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche play the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- In three of 14 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Nichushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|21:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|19:33
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 6-4
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
