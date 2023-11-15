How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) square off against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- Last season, the Pirates had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Great Danes' opponents knocked down.
- Seton Hall had a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Pirates were the 187th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Great Danes ranked 266th.
- Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Pirates averaged were 6.8 fewer points than the Great Danes gave up (75.2).
- Seton Hall went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- The Great Danes shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Albany (NY) had an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Great Danes were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates finished 178th.
- The Great Danes scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- Albany (NY) had a 5-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Seton Hall fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.9 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better in home games last season, draining 6.1 treys per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Albany (NY) averaged 70.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.8.
- The Great Danes allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 77.9 on the road.
- Albany (NY) drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 70-59
|Prudential Center
|11/11/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 85-55
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/18/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/23/2023
|USC
|-
|LionTree Arena
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ UMass
|L 92-71
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Columbia
|W 78-75
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/21/2023
|Army
|-
|SEFCU Arena
