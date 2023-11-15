The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen among them, face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. There are prop bets for Johansen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ryan Johansen vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:18 on the ice per game.

In four of 14 games this season, Johansen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In four of 14 games this year, Johansen has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In one of 14 games this season, Johansen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Johansen has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansen has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansen Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 3 6 Points 0 5 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

