The Colorado Avalanche, including Nathan MacKinnon, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for MacKinnon in that upcoming Avalanche-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 21:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In six of 14 games this year, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

MacKinnon has a point in nine of 14 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

MacKinnon has an assist in seven of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

MacKinnon's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 3 18 Points 6 6 Goals 3 12 Assists 3

