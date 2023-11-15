Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 15?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
MacKinnon stats and insights
- MacKinnon has scored in six of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- MacKinnon has picked up five assists on the power play.
- MacKinnon averages 4.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
MacKinnon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|3
|0
|3
|24:10
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|23:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|24:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:16
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|23:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|20:18
|Home
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.