The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • MacKinnon has scored in six of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • MacKinnon has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • MacKinnon averages 4.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 24:10 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 23:32 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 24:22 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:16 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:16 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 20:18 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

