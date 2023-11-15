Should you wager on Jack Johnson to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:39 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:54 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

