The Colorado Avalanche, including Devon Toews, are in action Wednesday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Toews interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Devon Toews vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Toews has averaged 23:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In one of 14 games this year, Toews has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Toews has registered a point in a game six times this season out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Toews has an assist in five of 14 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Toews has an implied probability of 54.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Toews has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 3 7 Points 4 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

