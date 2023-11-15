The Denver Pioneers (1-1) and the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Mitchell Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Denver vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Denver Betting Records & Stats

Denver won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Denver put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 8-17-0 mark of Nicholls State.

Denver vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 72.7 148.3 75.1 147.8 144.1 Nicholls State 75.6 148.3 72.7 147.8 149.3

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

Last year, the Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game, which equals what the Colonels gave up.

Denver went 9-4 against the spread and 12-3 overall last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Denver vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 13-15-0 20-8-0 Nicholls State 8-17-0 9-16-0

Denver vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Denver Nicholls State 9-5 Home Record 11-2 4-11 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

