The Colorado Avalanche will host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, November 15, with the Ducks having been victorious in five consecutive away games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 12th in goals against, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 14 10 11 21 6 8 49.1% Cale Makar 14 4 14 18 9 14 - Nathan MacKinnon 14 6 12 18 16 8 46% Valeri Nichushkin 14 3 6 9 7 5 - Artturi Lehkonen 12 3 5 8 4 4 30%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 43 total goals (2.9 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 47 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players