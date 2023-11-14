Reggie Jackson plus his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jackson, in his last game, had 14 points in a 107-104 loss to the Rockets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jackson's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-118)

Over 11.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+100)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last season, allowing 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds on average last year, 13th in the NBA.

The Clippers gave up 25 assists per contest last season (10th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the league.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 19 7 0 4 2 1 1

