The Denver Nuggets (8-2) will try to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) on November 14, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Clippers allow to opponents.

Denver is 7-1 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Clippers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.

The Nuggets record 114.8 points per game, only three more points than the 111.8 the Clippers allow.

Denver has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 119.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 12.5 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has played worse in home games this season, allowing 107.5 points per game, compared to 104 in road games.

In home games, the Nuggets are making three more three-pointers per game (13) than on the road (10). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (31%).

Nuggets Injuries