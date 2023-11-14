How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (8-2) will try to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) on November 14, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Denver is 7-1 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.
- The Nuggets record 114.8 points per game, only three more points than the 111.8 the Clippers allow.
- Denver has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets score 119.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 12.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Denver has played worse in home games this season, allowing 107.5 points per game, compared to 104 in road games.
- In home games, the Nuggets are making three more three-pointers per game (13) than on the road (10). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (31%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
