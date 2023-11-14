The Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) will play the Colorado State Rams (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Information

Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank 133rd 73.6 Points Scored 72.5 157th 344th 77.5 Points Allowed 71.4 221st 266th 30.2 Rebounds 28.4 333rd 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 5.1 362nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th 313th 11.3 Assists 16.5 12th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

