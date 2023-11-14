Tuesday's contest between the South Dakota Coyotes (1-1) and Northern Colorado Bears (1-0) squaring off at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Bears won their last matchup 86-56 against Hastings on Monday.

Northern Colorado vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Northern Colorado vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 68, Northern Colorado 63

Northern Colorado Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears had a -74 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They put up 60.7 points per game to rank 262nd in college basketball and gave up 63.1 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball.

Northern Colorado averaged 5.1 fewer points in Big Sky games (55.6) than overall (60.7).

At home, the Bears scored 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 56.3.

Northern Colorado conceded more points at home (63.8 per game) than away (63.2) last season.

