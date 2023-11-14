Tuesday's contest between the Colorado State Rams (2-0) and the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Colorado State taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 76, Northern Colorado 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Colorado State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-5.1)

Colorado State (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

Northern Colorado was 133rd in the country in points scored (73.6 per game) last season and 15th-worst in points allowed (77.5).

On the glass, the Bears were 266th in the country in rebounds (30.2 per game) last season. They were 257th in rebounds conceded (32.2 per game).

Last season Northern Colorado was ranked 313th in college basketball in assists with 11.3 per game.

The Bears made 8.3 3-pointers per game and shot 35.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 74th and 87th, respectively, in the country.

Northern Colorado was 100th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and 120th in 3-point percentage defensively (33%) last year.

Northern Colorado took 59.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 67.9% of Northern Colorado's baskets were 2-pointers, and 32.1% were 3-pointers.

