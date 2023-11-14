How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) go up against the Colorado State Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- The Bears shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.
- Northern Colorado compiled a 9-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Bears were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 362nd.
- The Bears averaged only 2.2 more points per game last year (73.6) than the Rams allowed (71.4).
- Northern Colorado went 8-10 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Colorado averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.4.
- The Bears gave up fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (81.3) last season.
- At home, Northern Colorado knocked down 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%) too.
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Colorado College
|W 87-58
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/8/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|W 81-60
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/14/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
