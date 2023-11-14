The Wyoming Cowgirls (1-1) take on the Denver Pioneers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Magness Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
Denver vs. Wyoming 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls put up an average of 65.6 points per game last year, just 4.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Pioneers allowed.
  • Wyoming went 17-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.
  • Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Pioneers scored were 7.0 more points than the Cowgirls allowed (58.6).
  • When Denver totaled more than 58.6 points last season, it went 12-9.

Denver Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Air Force L 65-63 Clune Arena
11/10/2023 @ North Alabama W 67-51 Flowers Hall
11/14/2023 Wyoming - Magness Arena
11/24/2023 Central Arkansas - Magness Arena
11/25/2023 South Alabama - Magness Arena

