How to Watch the Denver vs. Wyoming Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Wyoming Cowgirls (1-1) take on the Denver Pioneers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Magness Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Denver vs. Wyoming 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls put up an average of 65.6 points per game last year, just 4.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Pioneers allowed.
- Wyoming went 17-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.
- Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Pioneers scored were 7.0 more points than the Cowgirls allowed (58.6).
- When Denver totaled more than 58.6 points last season, it went 12-9.
Denver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 65-63
|Clune Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ North Alabama
|W 67-51
|Flowers Hall
|11/14/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Magness Arena
|11/24/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Magness Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Magness Arena
