The Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) host the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at CU Events Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the game.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Boulder, Colorado

Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Milwaukee put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark of Colorado.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 69.9 148.1 67.1 141.3 138.6 Milwaukee 78.2 148.1 74.2 141.3 146.6

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

Last year, the Buffaloes put up just 4.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Panthers allowed (74.2).

Colorado went 5-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 14-16-0 13-17-0 Milwaukee 15-14-0 17-12-0

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Milwaukee 13-5 Home Record 15-3 2-9 Away Record 6-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

