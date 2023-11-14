Colorado vs. Milwaukee November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) will play the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Colorado vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)
- BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kentrell Pullian: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Rand: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Justin Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|78.2
|32nd
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.