The Colorado State Rams (1-0) will play the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank 133rd 73.6 Points Scored 72.5 157th 344th 77.5 Points Allowed 71.4 221st 266th 30.2 Rebounds 28.4 333rd 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 5.1 362nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th 313th 11.3 Assists 16.5 12th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

