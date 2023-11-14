Tuesday's game between the Colorado State Rams (2-0) and the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Colorado State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 76, Northern Colorado 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-5.1)

Colorado State (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Colorado State Performance Insights

On offense, Colorado State posted 72.5 points per game (157th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 71.4 points per contest at the other end (221st-ranked).

The Rams ranked 333rd in college basketball with 28.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 130th with 30.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Colorado State piled up assists last year, ranking 12th-best in college basketball with 16.5 per contest.

The Rams committed 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (260th-ranked).

Last season the Rams drained 7.6 treys per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.4% (62nd-ranked) from downtown.

Colorado State was in the bottom 25 in the nation in three-pointers allowed per game with 8.9 (20th-worst), and it ranked 330th in college basketball with a 36.5% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Colorado State attempted 33.4 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 61.5% of the shots it took (and 71.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.9 threes per contest, which were 38.5% of its shots (and 28.8% of the team's buckets).

