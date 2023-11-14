Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Colorado State Rams (2-0) go up against the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado matchup.
Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Northern Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-11.5)
|155.5
|-650
|+450
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Colorado State covered 12 times in 30 games with a spread last season.
- The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 30 times last season.
- Northern Colorado went 12-17-0 ATS last year.
- The Bears and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last year.
Colorado State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oddsmakers rate Colorado State much higher (84th in the country) than the computer rankings do (120th).
- Colorado State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
