The Colorado State Rams (2-0) go up against the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado matchup.

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-11.5) 155.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colorado State covered 12 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 30 times last season.

Northern Colorado went 12-17-0 ATS last year.

The Bears and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last year.

Colorado State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Colorado State much higher (84th in the country) than the computer rankings do (120th).

Colorado State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.