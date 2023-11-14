The Colorado State Rams (2-0) go up against the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado matchup.

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado State (-11.5) 155.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Colorado State covered 12 times in 30 games with a spread last season.
  • The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 30 times last season.
  • Northern Colorado went 12-17-0 ATS last year.
  • The Bears and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last year.

Colorado State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Oddsmakers rate Colorado State much higher (84th in the country) than the computer rankings do (120th).
  • Colorado State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

