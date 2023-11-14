The Colorado State Rams (2-0) play the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams shot 48.8% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Bears allowed to opponents.
  • Colorado State went 13-6 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Rams were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 266th.
  • Last year, the Rams put up five fewer points per game (72.5) than the Bears allowed (77.5).
  • Colorado State had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison

  • Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.
  • The Rams ceded 73 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.8.
  • When playing at home, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to on the road (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Louisiana Tech W 81-73 Moby Arena
11/10/2023 Wright State W 105-77 Moby Arena
11/14/2023 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/17/2023 UMKC - Moby Arena
11/22/2023 Boston College - T-Mobile Center

