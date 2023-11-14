Tuesday's contest that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) against the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at CU Events Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-66 in favor of Colorado, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 81, Milwaukee 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-14.7)

Colorado (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Colorado Performance Insights

Colorado was 212th in the nation in points scored (69.9 per game) and 86th in points conceded (67.1) last season.

At 33.4 rebounds per game and 30.7 rebounds conceded, the Buffaloes were 79th and 148th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Last season Colorado was ranked 179th in the nation in assists with 13 per game.

The Buffaloes made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 32.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 274th and 283rd, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Colorado was 51st in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.2 last season. It was 77th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.1%.

Colorado took 34.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 65.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of Colorado's baskets were 3-pointers, and 74.4% were 2-pointers.

