The Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) go up against the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Milwaukee matchup in this article.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Milwaukee Moneyline BetMGM Colorado (-18.5) 155.5 - -

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colorado went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

The Buffaloes and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 30 times last season.

Milwaukee compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 17 of the Panthers' games went over the point total.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +9000

+9000 Colorado is 49th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+9000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (38th).

Colorado's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.1%.

