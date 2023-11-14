How to Watch Colorado vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) play the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado Stats Insights
- Last season, the Buffaloes had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.
- Colorado went 15-4 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers ranked 13th.
- Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Buffaloes scored were just 4.3 fewer points than the Panthers gave up (74.2).
- Colorado had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Colorado averaged 5.9 more points per game (71.3) than it did in away games (65.4).
- In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.5.
- At home, Colorado averaged 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in road games (30.2%).
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Towson
|W 75-57
|CU Events Center
|11/10/2023
|Grambling
|W 95-63
|CU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|-
|CU Events Center
