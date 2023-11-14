The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) play the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

Last season, the Buffaloes had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.

Colorado went 15-4 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers ranked 13th.

Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Buffaloes scored were just 4.3 fewer points than the Panthers gave up (74.2).

Colorado had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Colorado averaged 5.9 more points per game (71.3) than it did in away games (65.4).

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.5.

At home, Colorado averaged 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in road games (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule