The Baylor Bears (1-0) square off against the Utah Utes (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Utes scored an average of 82.8 points per game last year, 19.3 more points than the 63.5 the Bears allowed to opponents.

When Utah gave up fewer than 71.8 points last season, it went 17-0.

Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Bears recorded were 5.8 more points than the Utes gave up (66.0).

Baylor went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.

The Bears shot 42.8% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Utes allowed to opponents.

The Utes shot 48.1% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 38.9% the Bears' opponents shot last season.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Southern W 85-53 Ferrell Center 11/14/2023 Utah - Ferrell Center 11/19/2023 Harvard - Ferrell Center 11/24/2023 McNeese - Ferrell Center

Utah Schedule