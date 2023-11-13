Will Samaje Perine get into the end zone when the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills come together in Week 10 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Perine will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Perine has piled up 27 carries for 103 yards (12.9 per game).

And Perine has caught 22 passes for 231 yards (28.9 per game).

Perine has not reached the end zone on the ground once in eight games.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0

Rep Samaje Perine with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.