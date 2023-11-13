Ryan Johansen and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Fancy a bet on Johansen in the Avalanche-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Johansen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 16:16 on the ice per game.

Johansen has scored a goal in four of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johansen has a point in four of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Johansen has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 13 games he's played.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Johansen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johansen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 13 Games 5 6 Points 0 5 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.