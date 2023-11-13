The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Musketeers' opponents hit.

Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allowed.

Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

Xavier put together a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot above 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Musketeers ranked 155th.

The Musketeers scored an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.

Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Boilermakers played better at home last year, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

Purdue made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.5.

The Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more 3-pointers on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38.0%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule