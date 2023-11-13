Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Prop bets for MacKinnon are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 21:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

MacKinnon has a goal in six of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

MacKinnon has a point in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

MacKinnon has an assist in six of 13 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 13 Games 12 15 Points 11 6 Goals 5 9 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.