For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Miles Wood a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wood stats and insights

Wood has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in two games against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Wood has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:17 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 11:49 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.