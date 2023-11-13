Should you wager on Jonathan Drouin to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

  • Drouin is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • In two games versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Drouin has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 7-0
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:14 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:32 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 6-4
10/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-0
10/17/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:12 Away W 4-1
10/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 2-1 SO

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

