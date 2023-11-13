When Jerry Jeudy suits up for the Denver Broncos in their Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jeudy will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Jeudy's 27 receptions have gotten him 336 yards (48 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 40 times.

In one of seven games this year, Jeudy has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1

Rep Jerry Jeudy with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.