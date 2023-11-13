Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will face a mediocre run defense in Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are ranked 18th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 114.4 per game.

Williams, on 90 carries, has a team-leading 357 rushing yards (51.0 ypg). As a pass-catcher, Williams has contributed 17 catches for 78 yards (11.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Williams vs. the Bills

Williams vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Bills this season.

The Bills have the No. 13 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up six this season (0.7 per game).

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the rushing yards over in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Broncos have passed 54.6% of the time and run 45.4% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 194 rushes this season. He's handled 90 of those carries (46.4%).

Williams has no rushing touchdowns in seven games this season.

He has 5.9% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (34.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams, in three of seven games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has been targeted on 22 of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (9.4% target share).

He is averaging 3.5 yards per target (148th in league play), racking up 78 yards on 22 passes thrown his way.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 27 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

