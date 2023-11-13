Devon Toews will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken play on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Toews' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Devon Toews vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus rating this season, in 23:24 per game on the ice, is +4.

Toews has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Toews has a point in five games this season through 13 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Toews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 13 games played.

The implied probability is 50% that Toews hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Toews going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 13 Games 12 5 Points 11 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 10

