Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
The Denver Broncos (3-5) will work to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (5-4) on Monday, November 13, 2023 as a 7.5-point underdog. A point total of 46.5 has been set for this matchup.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills as they prepare for this matchup against the Broncos. The Broncos' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Bills.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Broncos vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-7.5)
|46.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-7)
|46.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 10 Odds
- Click here for Giants vs Cowboys
- Click here for 49ers vs Jaguars
- Click here for Jets vs Raiders
- Click here for Packers vs Steelers
- Click here for Texans vs Bengals
Denver vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Broncos vs. Bills Betting Insights
- Denver has won twice against the spread this year.
- The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.
- Denver has seen four of its eight games hit the over.
- Buffalo's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.
- As a 7.5-point favorite or greater, the Bills have one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- Buffalo games have hit the over on three of nine occasions (33.3%).
Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Samaje Perine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12.5 (-115)
|-
|Russell Wilson
|208.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+170)
|21.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46.5 (-111)
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-118)
|-
|Javonte Williams
|-
|-
|54.5 (-118)
|-
|16.5 (-120)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.