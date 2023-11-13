The Denver Broncos (3-5) will work to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (5-4) on Monday, November 13, 2023 as a 7.5-point underdog. A point total of 46.5 has been set for this matchup.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills as they prepare for this matchup against the Broncos. The Broncos' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Bills.

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

TV Info: ESPN

Denver has won twice against the spread this year.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.

Denver has seen four of its eight games hit the over.

Buffalo's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

As a 7.5-point favorite or greater, the Bills have one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Buffalo games have hit the over on three of nine occasions (33.3%).

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Samaje Perine - - - - 12.5 (-115) - Russell Wilson 208.5 (-115) 1.5 (+170) 21.5 (-115) - - - Courtland Sutton - - - - 46.5 (-111) - Jerry Jeudy - - - - 50.5 (-118) - Javonte Williams - - 54.5 (-118) - 16.5 (-120) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

