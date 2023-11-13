How to Watch Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (5-4) and the Denver Broncos (3-5) meet at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.
How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: ESPN
Broncos Insights
- The Broncos average 21.5 points per game, 3.7 more than the Bills give up (17.8).
- The Broncos rack up 31.9 fewer yards per game (302.1) than the Bills allow (334).
- This year Denver rushes for 2.4 more yards per game (116.8) than Buffalo allows (114.4).
- This season the Broncos have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (14).
Broncos Away Performance
- The Broncos' average points scored on the road (19.7) is lower than their overall average (21.5). But their average points allowed away from home (39) is higher than overall (28.3).
- The Broncos' average yards gained in away games (290.3) is lower than their overall average (302.1). But their average yards allowed away from home (528.7) is higher than overall (405.9).
- On the road, Denver accumulates 196.7 passing yards per game and concedes 323. That's more than it gains (185.4) and allows (251.8) overall.
- The Broncos accumulate 93.7 rushing yards per game away from home (23.1 less than their overall average), and give up 205.7 away from home (51.6 more than overall).
- The Broncos convert 39.4% of third downs on the road (0.8% lower than their overall average), and give up 44.1% in away games (5.6% higher than overall).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 19-8
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Green Bay
|W 19-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Kansas City
|W 24-9
|CBS
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|NBC
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
