The Buffalo Bills (5-4) and the Denver Broncos (3-5) meet at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Broncos Insights

The Broncos average 21.5 points per game, 3.7 more than the Bills give up (17.8).

The Broncos rack up 31.9 fewer yards per game (302.1) than the Bills allow (334).

This year Denver rushes for 2.4 more yards per game (116.8) than Buffalo allows (114.4).

This season the Broncos have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (14).

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos' average points scored on the road (19.7) is lower than their overall average (21.5). But their average points allowed away from home (39) is higher than overall (28.3).

The Broncos' average yards gained in away games (290.3) is lower than their overall average (302.1). But their average yards allowed away from home (528.7) is higher than overall (405.9).

On the road, Denver accumulates 196.7 passing yards per game and concedes 323. That's more than it gains (185.4) and allows (251.8) overall.

The Broncos accumulate 93.7 rushing yards per game away from home (23.1 less than their overall average), and give up 205.7 away from home (51.6 more than overall).

The Broncos convert 39.4% of third downs on the road (0.8% lower than their overall average), and give up 44.1% in away games (5.6% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/12/2023 at Kansas City L 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay W 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City W 24-9 CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota - NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.