The Buffalo Bills (5-4) will play the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

This week's game that pits the Bills against the Broncos is a perfect opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Broncos vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Broncos have led in five games and have been losing in three games.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bills have led four times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Broncos have been outscored in the second quarter four times and outscored their opponent four times in eight games this season.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up four points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Broncos have lost that quarter in five games and have tied three games.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Buffalo is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Broncos have won the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in four games.

The Bills have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Broncos have been leading five times and have been losing three times.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bills have been winning five times (4-1 in those games) and have been behind four times (1-3).

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, with a 2-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4).

In nine games this year, the Bills have been outscored in the second half three times and won six times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.1 points on average in the second half.

