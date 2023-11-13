The Denver Broncos (3-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Bills vs. Broncos?

Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Bills winning by a considerably more robust margin (14.5 points). Take the Bills.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 77.5%.

The Bills have a 5-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.5% of those games).

Buffalo has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -345 or shorter.

This season, the Broncos have been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

Denver has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-7.5)



Buffalo (-7.5) The Bills have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Buffalo has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Broncos have covered the spread two times this season (2-5-1).

Denver has not covered the spread when it is at least 7.5-point underdogs (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) Between them, these two teams average 1.2 more points per game (48.2) than this game's total (47).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (46.1) than this game's over/under of 47 points.

The Bills have hit the over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

In the Broncos' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

Dalton Kincaid Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 42.4 1

Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 201.6 16 25.1 0

