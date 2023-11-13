How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) will host the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch along on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Avalanche play the Kraken.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|4-3 SEA
|10/17/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|4-1 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 14th in goals against, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
- The Avalanche rank 22nd in the league with 42 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|13
|9
|10
|19
|6
|7
|50%
|Cale Makar
|13
|3
|13
|16
|8
|11
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|13
|6
|9
|15
|16
|8
|44.6%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|13
|2
|6
|8
|7
|5
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|12
|3
|5
|8
|4
|4
|30%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken concede 3.4 goals per game (51 in total), 25th in the league.
- The Kraken's 39 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jaden Schwartz
|15
|8
|6
|14
|3
|9
|58.5%
|Vince Dunn
|15
|2
|11
|13
|8
|9
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|15
|6
|6
|12
|5
|7
|50%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|15
|3
|6
|9
|3
|3
|41.7%
|Jared McCann
|15
|6
|3
|9
|3
|1
|68.4%
