The Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) will host the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Avalanche play the Kraken.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Avalanche Kraken 4-3 SEA 10/17/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 14th in goals against, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The Avalanche rank 22nd in the league with 42 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 13 9 10 19 6 7 50% Cale Makar 13 3 13 16 8 11 - Nathan MacKinnon 13 6 9 15 16 8 44.6% Valeri Nichushkin 13 2 6 8 7 5 - Artturi Lehkonen 12 3 5 8 4 4 30%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.4 goals per game (51 in total), 25th in the league.

The Kraken's 39 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players