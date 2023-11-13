The injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) heading into their game against the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) currently features six players. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Undisclosed Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jordan Eberle RW Questionable Lower Body Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado ranks 18th in the league with 42 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 39 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Seattle allows 3.4 goals per game (51 total), which ranks 27th in the league.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Kraken (+125) 6.5

